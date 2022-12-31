PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 results.

The call will take place:

Friday, April 21, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

To participate in the conference call, please connect via webcast or by dialing:

US: +1-718-866-4614

Mexico: +52-55-1168-9973

Brazil: +55-61-2017-1549

Participant Code: 748643

Webcast: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=748643

The call replay will be available 2 hours after the call has ended and can be accessed on Vesta's IR website.

Vesta's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results press release will be released after market close on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, Vesta owned 202 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 33.7 million ft2 (3.13 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301786475.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.