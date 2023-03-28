SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

  1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

  2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until July 31, 2023.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded assets with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of March 28, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook.com/SummitHotelProperties.

