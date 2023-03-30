buybuy BABY® Exclusive Everlee Glider Among Parents Best for Baby 2023 Winners

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., March 30, 2023

UNION, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) buybuy BABY, America's leading specialty baby products retailer, today announced that the Everlee Glider with Ottoman by M Design Village, curated for its newly launched, exclusive brand ever & ever, won a Parents Best for Baby 2023 Award in the Nursery category.

buybuy_BABY_ever___ever_Everlee_Glider_01.jpg

buybuy BABY's exclusive Everlee Glider with Ottoman by M Design Village is a Parents Best for Baby 2023 Award winner.

"We are obsessed with bringing our customers experiences and products that make their parenting journeys as seamless as possible," said Patty Wu, EVP and Brand President of buybuy BABY. "We've received amazing customer feedback since launching our ever & ever line, and the Everlee Glider with Ottoman has a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating on our website. We are honored this parent-loved item has been recognized among Parents' esteemed list of Best for Baby 2023 winners."

Available only at buybuy BABY, the attractively priced Everlee Glider with Ottoman combines luxury and comfort for ultimate relaxation and quality time with baby, perfect for soothing both parents and little ones. This popular set boasts a traditional design stylish enough to transition to any room in the home, with quiet metal mechanisms that offer a full range of motion.

The Parents annual Best for Baby awards is a comprehensive list that helps expectant parents build their registries and guide new caretakers figuring out what works for them and their baby.

To select this year's top baby products, Parents' editors, along with 100 caregivers, reviewed and tested more than 300 items across strollers, diapers, highchairs, pacifiers, and more. In addition, nearly 500 parents were surveyed to determine what tried and true products were at the top of their list.

About ever & ever
Available only at buybuy BABY, the new ever & ever collection features high-quality, long-lasting apparel, bedding, furniture and more, reflecting a modern interpretation of classic styles for everyday play, inspired by the sweetness of early childhood. Available in stores, the five-star-rated app and online at buybuybaby.com, ever & ever delivers a fresh take on traditional style and was designed to grow and stay with the family so parents can spend more time savoring life moments that matter most.

About buybuy BABY
buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby products retailer, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. For more information, visit buybuybaby.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

buybuy_BABY_ever___ever_Everlee_Glider_02.jpg

buybuy_BABY_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY57857&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybuy-baby-exclusive-everlee-glider-among-parents-best-for-baby-2023-winners-301786363.html

SOURCE buybuy BABY

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57857&Transmission_Id=202303301630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57857&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.