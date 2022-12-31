PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) will hold the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 240 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10286 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement was made available on March 1, 2023.

To ensure accommodation for all stockholders, those that wish to participate in person must register in advance. For more information on registration, see Annual Meeting Q&A in the 2023 Proxy Statement.

BNY Mellon will provide a live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting. This webcast may include forward-looking statements and other material information. Persons listening to the Annual Meeting through the webcast will not be able to participate.

The conference call and audio webcast will be accessible by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 999891, or by logging on to www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

An archived version of the audio webcast will be available beginning on April 12, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET through May 12, 2023, at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

