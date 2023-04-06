TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the appointment of Tom Ciano as Chief Underwriting Officer, US Corporate Insurance. Tom will lead the entry into the US Corporate Insurance market and head those operations with an underwriting launch date in 2023.



Based in Boston, Tom is an insurance veteran with underwriting and brokering experience across various industry segments for both private and publicly traded companies. Tom was the National Underwriting Officer for the Commercial Management Liability practice at a leading North American insurer and more recently the practice leader for Management Liability with USI Insurance Services providing technical counseling, coverage placement and relationship management for Fortune 1000 companies.

With the launch of Trisura’s U.S. Corporate Insurance operations, agents and brokers will be able to access a North American specialty insurance platform including Trisura’s Canadian operations, currently a top 10 provider in Canada. Together with our U.S. Surety group, Trisura will provide our agents and brokers with custom solutions and experiences that are always “a step above”.

Chris Sekine, responsible for Trisura’s global Corporate Insurance and Surety platform and President and CEO of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Tom Ciano to lead Trisura’s US Corporate Insurance launch. Tom is a highly respected, seasoned professional with valuable experience in both underwriting and brokering these lines of business. We look forward to launching and growing the Corporate Insurance business in the US under Tom’s leadership”.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and fronting segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

