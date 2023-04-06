NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) ( BLUE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 29, 2023, bluebird announced its financial results for 2022. Among other items, bluebird indicated a potential delay for its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its sickle cell disease candidate lovo-cel, stating that “[i]n early March, the Company responded to feedback from the FDA on vector and drug product analytical comparability evaluations completed in December 2022; bluebird expects a response from the FDA within a matter of weeks and will move quickly to expedite its BLA submission, pending alignment with FDA on product comparability.”

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 24.54%, to close at $3.26 per share on March 29, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980