U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today an update to its schedule of conference calls to review quarterly financial results.

The integration of MUFG Union Bank, acquired on December 1, 2022, is progressing well. As a result, U.S. Bank is moving up its scheduled 1Q and 2Q earnings release dates to align with its pre-acquisition timeline.

Calls will now be held on the following dates:

First Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

