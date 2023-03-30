PR Newswire

Rays recognize lineworkers' response to Hurricane Ian

Duke Energy pledges to donate $1,000 to Share the Light Fund® for every winning game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball season kicked off at Tropicana Field today, with nearly 100 Duke Energy lineworkers participating in a flag ceremony before the game.

The lineworkers and their families were recognized for their dedication and hard work following the destruction of last year's Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of Duke Energy Florida lineworkers and contractors were staged at Tropicana Field during Hurricane Ian and helped restore power to approximately 1 million customers, just three days after Ian left the state.

Today's recognition is part of the long-term relationship between the Tampa Bay Rays and Duke Energy Florida.

Tampa Bay Rays fans will have an additional reason to cheer on their favorite team this season. As fans celebrate a winning Rays game, they'll also know the win will have an impact off the field. Duke Energy will donate $1,000 to its Share the Light Fund to help families in need for every Rays regular season game won.

The Share the Light Fund helps Florida residents in need pay for utility expenses such as electric, natural gas, oil or wood. Donations are matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, by the Duke Energy Foundation.

"I'm really proud of the way our Florida team responded during last year's back-to-back storms," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We're grateful for not only the recognition by the Rays today, but our ongoing relationship working together with the team to care for the communities we serve."

