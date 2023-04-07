Sunverge's real-time DER platform now integrates Eaton EV chargers

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Intelligent power management company Eaton and Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, announced expanded collaboration to enable dynamic utility management of home electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Bringing together Eaton's innovative EV charging solutions with Sunverge's advanced, intelligent, and holistic home energy management and real-time multi-service virtual power plant (VPP) platform, the collaboration enables utilities to advance flexible load management, orchestrate, aggregate and value stack grid services providing resiliency, reliability and flexibility to the grid and accelerate decarbonization.

Based on a U.S. goal for EVs to make up half of all vehicle sales by 2030 , analysts estimate nearly 48 million EVs will create an annual charging demand up to 230 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) and require nearly 30 million chargers. With the vast majority of charging taking place at home, utilities need new tools to balance the grid support to achieve clean energy goals. By leveraging home charging infrastructure and virtual power plants (VPPs), utilities can manage energy demand in real time to support decarbonization and electrification.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Eaton. Eaton's powerful EV charging and smart breaker technologies provide a platform for utilities to manage and harvest real-time load flexibility behind the meter" said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. "With the rapid increase in electric vehicles, utilities now clearly see the opportunity to better manage EV charging and leverage EVs for much-needed grid services. This collaboration enables utilities to realize significant upstream gains through real-time DER orchestration, aggregation, and dynamic load management and co-optimization on both sides of the meter. The result will be increased grid resiliency and overall greater system flexibility and reliability, a win-win for utilities and customers alike."

The latest collaboration between Sunverge and Eaton supports deeper visibility to and management of EV charging at home. Eaton smart home technologies, including its EV chargers and smart breakers enable flexible load management and integration with onsite solar and energy storage. Combined with the Sunverge platform, the joint solution will help utilities to leverage EV charging infrastructure for base load and peak load management, frequency response, black start and more.

"Rapidly growing EV adoption has massive implications for the grid, and we are delighted to work with Sunverge to help utilities put large-scale EV charging deployments to work effectively," said Paul Ryan, Director, Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. "Smart charging helps utilities and homeowners alike by optimizing the use of onsite renewables, enabling peak demand shaving and charging EV batteries when rates are lowest."

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Sunverge

Sunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information, please visit sunverge.com .

