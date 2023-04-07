In the "How" section of the release dated March 29, 2023, the toll-free number should read 888-204-4368 (instead of 888-352-6803) and the outside U.S. phone number should read 323-994-2093 (instead of 323-701-0225).

The updated release reads:

RYDER FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 26, 2023

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review first quarter 2023 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What: Ryder System, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Who: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time How: Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1590543%26amp%3Btp_key%3D3fb2d1e2ca upon completion of registration page Call toll-free: 888-204-4368 Outside U.S. call: 323-994-2093 Audio passcode: Ryder Conference leader: Calene Candela Replay: Visit the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com to access a replay of the webcast. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, last-mile+delivery, managed+transportation, professional+drivers, freight+brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used+vehicle+sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

