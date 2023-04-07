New Holland Is Fostering Careers in Agriculture for Young Women Across Australia

24 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has proudly announced a partnership with UNIQ You - a not-for-profit increasing the proportion of women working in industries where they are currently under-represented in Australia.

The partnership will see five women within New Holland's network connected to high school girls in Australia. With the girls in critical career decision-making years, they can receive guidance from inspiring women who have carved their own paths.

Bruce Healy, General Manager at New Holland, said the career advisory service will support a more diverse pipeline of talent across the industry and minimize gender-related obstacles.

"New Holland has always sought ways to build workplaces and communities free of gender bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. This partnership will be another way for us to continue to promote that equality," said Healy.

"The future of agriculture, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing industries is dependent on encouraging diversity and inclusivity within the next generation of emerging talent."

"This partnership will be a powerful way to encourage young women to consider the array of pathways available to them in agriculture, as well as support that transition into industry opportunities should they want to pursue them."

Tanya Meessmann, UNIQ You CEO, said the organization looks forward to working with New Holland to showcase the diverse range of career pathways the agricultural industry offers.

"The agricultural industry now and in the future is about much more than the traditional understanding of food production. The industry is being transformed through technological advancements and new Agribusiness opportunities, while also keeping at its forefront environment and social issues," said Meessmann.

"Working with New Holland, we are honored to be able to connect their inspiring female advisors with students so they can discover the exciting and fulfilling career pathways the agricultural industry offers, careers that they would have never imagined existed."

New Holland has committed to setting a standard of gender diversity across the industry, in line with the National Farmer's Federation's (NFF) goal of doubling the number of women in agriculture's leadership positions by 2030.

The UNIQ You partnership is another way New Holland is demonstrating this commitment. It will add to the brand's existing mentorship partnership with NFF, contributions to industry diversity and inclusion workshops and the successful New Holland network Apprentice and Technician Program.

The Apprentice and Technician Program has seen a number of women launch their careers across the brand's dealership network. They include Morgan English, a second-year mechanical apprentice at New Holland's Double R Equipment dealership in Tamworth, New South Wales.

As recognition for her excellence, New Holland sent Morgan to this year's Newcastle 500 - a major Australian motor racing event. There, she was given the opportunity to watch and assist the Red Bull Ampol racing team trackside.

"We recognize the role women such as Morgan play in our dealerships and are proud to actively participate in industry mentorship programs to promote more pathways for women. As well as support them through our own initiatives such as the 2023 Apprentice and Technician Recognition Program," said Healy.

"We are very proud of the hardworking women in our network and our emerging talent. And we're eager to see them excel in the bright future that's ahead for agriculture."

Caption: New Holland is fostering careers in agriculture for young women across Australia

