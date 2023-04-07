BRISBANE, Australia, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the company’s campus in Brisbane, Australia earlier today. During his visit, the Prime Minister toured Tritium's state-of-the-art test and R&D facilities, which feature the world's highest power-enabled electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing chamber, thermal testing chambers, impact testing, and more. The Prime Minister’s visit with Tritium comes on the heels of the introduction of the National Reconstruction Fund, which is part of the Government’s plan to rebuild Australia’s industrial base.



During his visit, the Prime Minister said, “This is my third visit to Tritium. Every time I come back, I hear about more revenue, more jobs being created, and more countries where Australia is exporting to. This is a great success story here and I congratulate everyone at Tritium for their achievements.”

The $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund will provide loans, guarantees, and equity to support projects that create secure and well-paid jobs, drive regional development, and build Australia’s sovereign capability. The National Reconstruction Fund will support existing and emerging industries to capture new opportunities, including from the transition to net zero emissions. Tritium’s business encompasses many of the Fund’s identified key priorities for investment, including renewables and low emission technologies, transport, and advanced manufacturing.

"We were delighted to host the Prime Minister at our Brisbane R&D centre and welcome the government’s interest in our world-leading technology, which is enabling the transition to a zero-emissions transport sector in 42 countries across the globe," said Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium. "Tritium represents one part of the Australian industrial base of the future, diversifying the economy through an advanced technology global export and manufacturing business, which derives most of its revenue from the European and North American markets. The fact that our infrastructure technology also reduces dangerous emissions and builds a cleaner, greener planet, is the icing on the cake.”

Tritium is committed to driving innovation in the EV charging industry and builds the only fully liquid cooled and fully sealed fast charger on the market. The company holds number one market share for EV fast chargers in Australia and the United States and is among the top global manufacturers by market share.1 Tritium is one of only two manufacturers with a footprint that spans North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

The visit by the Prime Minister comes in the same week as another high-profile government engagement Tritium hosted in the United States. White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu visited Tritium's Lebanon, Tennessee factory to celebrate opening the order book for Tritium's fast charger for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

___________________

1 Excluding China.

