Bonso Reports Half Year Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Bonso reported a net loss for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, of $1.6 million, or $0.33 basic loss per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased 10.5% to $5.4 million from $6.0 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in revenue resulted principally from the lower demand for the Company’s pet electronic products for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Andrew So, President and CEO stated: “Our net revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased as a result of decreased demand for our products. We maintain a strong cash position which allows us to continue designing and manufacturing new electronic scales and pet electronic products. We are optimistic that we will be able to increase sales during the remainder of the year and improve our market share.”

Furthermore, Mr. So stated: “We continue to work with our development partner to obtain the remaining governmental approvals required for the redevelopment of the Shenzhen factory. As the pandemic is over, we expect the redevelopment project will move forward.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties and is also continuing the process to obtain the necessary approvals to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory is located. For further information, visit the Company's web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to the redevelopment of our old Shenzhen factory involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE Bonso Electronics

-- Tables to Follow –

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

March 31,September 30,
2022
2022
$ in thousands$ in thousands
(Audited)(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents6,7405,544
Trade receivables, net1,4931,250
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments762893
Inventories, net2,127915
Income tax recoverable55
Financial instruments at fair value395562
──────────────
Total current assets11,5229,169
------------------------------
Investment in life settlement contracts167169
Other intangible assets1,6001,294
Deferred tax asset333333
Right-of-use assets13357
Property, plant and equipment, net9,9958,797
──────────────
Total assets23,75019,819
══════════════
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Notes payable - secured7427
Bank loans - secured25864
Accounts payable531455
Contract liabilities320320
Accrued charges and deposits3,2433,187
Refund liabilities2827
Payable to affiliated party8080
Lease liabilities11457
──────────────
Total current liabilities4,6484,217
------------------------------
Lease liabilities, non-current190
Long-term deposit received818818
Long-term loan2,9222,985
──────────────
Total liabilities8,4078,020
------------------------------
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock par value $0.003 per share
- authorized shares - 23,333,334
- issued shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 5,828,205; Sep 30, 2022 - 5,828,2051717
outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 4,857,187; Sep 30, 2022 - 4,857,187
Additional paid-in capital22,79522,795
Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2022 - 971,018; Sep 30, 2022 - 971,018(3,082(3,082
Accumulated deficit(7,083(8,682
Accumulated other comprehensive income2,696751
──────────────
15,34311,799
------------------------------
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity23,75019,819
══════════════

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Six months ended September 30, 2021Six months ended September 30, 2022
$ in thousands$ in thousands
(unaudited)(unaudited)
Net revenue6,0065,373
Cost of revenue(3,353)(4,103)
──────────────
Gross profit2,6531,270
Selling, general and administrative expenses(4,736)(2,715)
Other income, net15123
──────────────
Loss from operations(1,932)(1,422)
Non-operating expenses, net(182)(177)
──────────────
Loss before income taxes(2,114)(1,599)
Income tax expense--
──────────────
Net loss(2,114)(1,599)
Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax(285)(1,945)
──────────────
Comprehensive loss(2,399)(3,544)
══════════════
Earnings / (loss) per share
Weighted average number of shares outstanding4,857,1874,857,187
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding4,857,1874,857,187
Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars)(0.44)(0.33)
Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars) - assuming dilution(0.44)(0.33)
══════════════


CONTACT: For more information please contact:
Albert So
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel: 852 2605 5822
Fax: 852 2691 1724

Bonso-Electronics-Internationa.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.