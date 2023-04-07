Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company ( BPAC) (the “Company”) yesterday announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. A copy of the annual report is available through the Company’s website, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Additional information may be found at Company’s website link, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com.

