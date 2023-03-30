EVA Air Boosts Sustainable Fleet with Five Additional 787-9 Dreamliners

2 hours ago
- Repeat order for 787s supports EVA efforts to reduce carbon emissions, grow sustainably

- Providing flexibility for long-haul routes to North America, Europe and Asia

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and EVA Air today finalized an order for five additional 787-9 Dreamliners, a repeat order for Boeing's super-efficient widebody jet. EVA Air's follow-on investment in the 787 will enable the airline to further reduce carbon emissions and sustainably grow its fleet.

"Our 787 fleet has become the foundation of our carbon-neutral growth strategy and we will continue to leverage this airplane's unrivaled efficiency and performance for many years to come," said Clay Sun, President of EVA Air. "This new order supports our ongoing commitment to operate a more sustainable fleet that will enable us to reduce carbon emissions, while providing our passengers with world-class service."

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced GEnx engines, the 787-9 will provide the five-star airline with increased capacity, greater range and 25% better fuel efficiency compared to earlier-generation jets. EVA Air's 787 fleet has provided the airline with added flexibility on long-haul routes to North America, Europe and Asia.

"EVA Air operates one of the most efficient and sustainable widebody fleets in the world, with repeat orders for the 787 serving as a testament to the value this family of airplanes brings to its network," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With additional Dreamliners, EVA Air is well positioned for growth, especially as passenger traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels in Asia."

The Taipei-based airline currently operates a fleet of 10 787s, including four 787-9s and six 787-10s. With this new order, EVA Air has unfilled orders for seven 787-10s and nine 787-9s. EVA Air also operates one of the world's largest 777 fleets with more than 40 airplanes, including passenger and freighter models, with one 777 Freighter on order.

