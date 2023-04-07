Gatos Silver Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K and Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“2022 Form 10-K’) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

On March 31, 2023 the Company expects to provide more information on the rescheduling of its 2022 Form 10-K filing.

The Company also advised that its investor and analyst call originally scheduled for March 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET will be postponed until after filing of its 2022 Form 10-K.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture, the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding timing of filing the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(604) 424-0984

