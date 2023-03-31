PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA has decided to postpone the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was originally scheduled for 26 April. According to Oslo Børs regulations, the Company must hold its AGM before [date]. A new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to work with potential strategic transactions or partnership that will deliver value for all stakeholders, and will come back with more information in due course.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO

Cell: +47 907 43 017

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3744491/1957730.pdf 230330 PRESS RELEASE AGM POSTPONED

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--annual-general-meeting-postponed-301786771.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector