Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of its Switzerland Business to Goldbach Group, an Affiliate of TX Group

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of its business in Switzerland to Goldbach Group AG, an affiliate of TX Group AG, for gross proceeds of CHF 86.0 million, or US$ 94.2 million1.

Clear_Channel_Outdoor_Logo.jpg

The Company received cash proceeds today, net of customary closing adjustments, totaling CHF 84.1 million, or US$ 92.1 million1, and anticipates the net cash proceeds, after payment of transaction related fees and expenses, will be utilized to improve liquidity and increase financial flexibility in Europe as permitted under the Company's debt agreements.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 22 countries.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "goals," "potential," "targets" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as statements about the use of, and potential hedging of, the proceeds from the sale of our Swiss business, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict.

Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on our strategic review processes and/or the level of expenditures on advertising; heightened levels of economic inflation and rising interest rates; fluctuations in operating costs; supply chain shortages; our ability to achieve expected financial results and growth targets; geopolitical events, such as the war in Ukraine and the associated global effects thereof; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and on general economic conditions; our ability to service our debt obligations and to fund our operations and capital expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; industry conditions; changes in labor conditions and management; a breach of our information security systems and measures; legislative or regulatory requirements; our ability to execute restructuring plans; the impact of future dispositions, acquisitions and other strategic transactions; third-party claims of intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation against us or our suppliers; risks of doing business in foreign countries; fluctuations in exchange rates and currency values; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to continue to comply with the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange; the restrictions contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness limiting our flexibility in operating our business; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Other key risks are described in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

____________________

1 This figure is based on prevailing exchange rates on March 30, 2023.

favicon.png?sn=NY58127&sd=2023-03-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-completes-sale-of-its-switzerland-business-to-goldbach-group-an-affiliate-of-tx-group-301786821.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY58127&Transmission_Id=202303310345PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY58127&DateId=20230331
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.