Also check out: (Free Trial)
GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 13, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023.
GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 13, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros