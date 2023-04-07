GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 13, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023.



