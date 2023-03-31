CENTENE RECOGNIZED BY FORTUNE AS ONE OF "AMERICA'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES"

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it has been named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune magazine. Centene is one of 300 companies included on the inaugural list.

"Centene is proud of its history as an innovative, mission-driven organization dedicated to transforming the health of the communities we serve," said Sarah M. London, Chief Executive Officer of Centene. "Over the years, we have built a strong and successful platform across government-sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace. Leveraging our size, scale and experience, we will continue utilizing our innovative skills and uniquely local approach to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the members we serve."

Fortune and Statista evaluated companies through employee surveys and opinions from experts in various fields. They cited product innovation, process innovation, innovation culture and revenue growth among their criteria for determining the companies on the list.

A leading healthcare enterprise, Centene serves more than 27 million members, or 1 in 15 individuals, across all 50 U.S. states. Most recently, the company was named a 2023 Fortune Most Admired Company for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

