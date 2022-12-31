Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, March 31, 2023

PARIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband and massive IoT, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Sequans_Communications_Logo.jpg

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete 2022 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans' headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com+.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, [email protected]
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG58509&sd=2023-03-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-filing-and-availability-of-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301786919.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG58509&Transmission_Id=202303310652PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG58509&DateId=20230331
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.