VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023

  • Speaking on a healthcare related panel at the Laurentian Bank Securities Diversified Virtual Technology Conference on April 12th.
  • Presenting the Company at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 26th.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that a team from WELL Health including Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO, will be participating in the Laurentian Bank Securities ("LBS") Diversified Virtual Technology Conference and the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

The LBS Diversified Technology Conference is taking place virtually on April 12th, 2023. Mr. Shahbazi will be participating on a healthcare panel at 1:00pm ET, and in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. In addition, Iain Paterson, Chief Information Security Officer for WELL, will also be attending and will be speaking on a cybersecurity related panel at 11:45am ET. To register for LBS Diversified Technology Conference, please contact your LBS Securities representative.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference will take place at Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building) in Toronto, Ontario on April 25th to 26th, 2023. Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting the Company on Wednesday April 26th at 9:30am ET. Mr. Shahbazi will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To register for the event, please contact your Bloom Burton & Co. representative.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

