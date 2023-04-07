Linde Starts Up Supply to World's First Hydrogen Ferry

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Linde (

NYSE:LIN, Financial) announced today that it has begun the supply of liquid hydrogen to the world's first operational hydrogen-powered ferry for cars and passengers in Norway.

Linde is supplying ferry operator Norled with clean hydrogen for the fuel-cell powered MF Hydra. In addition to supplying clean liquid hydrogen, Linde developed, built and installed the fuel containment system, the associated onshore truck-to-ship bunkering facility, onboard storage tank and fuel processing equipment. The ferry has completed sea trials and started commercial operations.

"Hydrogen is beginning to decarbonize mobility around the world - primarily for long-haul transportation like trains and trucks," said Armando Botello, President Region Europe North, Linde. "We are proud to have worked with Norled on the world's first project to safely supply clean hydrogen to the marine sector, a step forward for the transition to climate-friendly fuels."

"Norled and our partners are pioneering a shift within the maritime sector," said Heidi Wolden, CEO of Norled. "Liquid hydrogen can play an important role as a zero-emission fuel for shipping and we look forward to seeing the use of this technology gather momentum around the world."

As one of the world's leading industrial gases and engineering companies, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure. Linde is developing clean hydrogen projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established hydrogen business along the entire value chain.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

