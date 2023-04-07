Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced the rescheduling of its earnings release and conference call for the first quarter ended February 26, 2023. The earnings release will now be available prior to market open on Thursday, April 6, 2023, followed by a conference call at 6 a.m. Pacific Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter.

To access the company’s related press release on April 6, 2023, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005108/en/