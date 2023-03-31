Berkshire Hills First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its first quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, April 20, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3c7531b6&confId=48822

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 833-470-1428 and using participant access code: 166804. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 929-458-6194 and using access code: 871474. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2023 by Newsweek, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected] Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: [email protected] Tel: (413) 281-1973

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

