Hugel Appointed Suk-yong Cha as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Accelerating Transformation into a Global Top-tier Company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2023

- Appointed as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board at the General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting on the 30th

- Chairman Cha will lead the growth of Hugel based on his aesthetics know-how and experience in pioneering global markets

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel (CEO: Ji-hoon Sohn), a global total medical aesthetics company, announced on March 31st that the company held the 22nd General Meeting of Shareholders and a Board of Directors meeting on the 30th.

Hugel_Photo__Chairman_Suk_yong_Cha.jpg

At the General Meeting of Shareholders, a total of four agenda items were presented and passed by a vote as planned. These included the approval of financial statements and the appointment of Suk-yong Cha, former Vice chairman & CEO of LG Household & Health Care Co., Ltd.(LG H&H), as non-executive director. At the board meeting later that afternoon, non-executive director Cha was appointed as Hugel's new Executive Chairman and chairman of the Board.

Chairman Cha previously served as the CEO of LG H&H for 18 years from 2005 to 2022, he set a record of 17 consecutive years of increasing sales and operating profits. In particular, he transformed LG H&H into the global beauty company by enhancing the portfolio of each business divisions through 28 important M&As and expanding the company's reach into global markets, including North America, China, and Japan.

In addition, Chairman Cha demonstrated his corporate management capabilities in various industries while serving as President & CEO of Procter & Gamble(P&G) Korea and President & CEO of Haitai Confectionary & Foods Co. Ltd.

The appointment of Suk-yong Cha, former Vice chairman & CEO of LG H&H, is expected to aid Hugel in becoming a global top-tier company. Based on Chairman Cha's know-how in the field of aesthetics and experience of expanding into global markets, Hugel plans to accelerate its growth by improving the global strategy for its botulinum toxin, HA filler, and cosmetics and strengthening the development of new businesses.

Meanwhile, Brent L. Saunders, former Executive Chairman of the Board will be appointed Chair of a newly established Advisory Board. In this role, Brent will continue to support the company in its growth and global expansion.

Hugel's CEO, Ji-hoon Sohn, said, "We expect that Chairman Cha, along with the existing Board of Directors, and with strong support from our investors, will be instrumental in leading the global growth of Hugel based on his extensive business insights in not only aesthetics but also in various industries. We will continue company-wide efforts with Chairman Cha to take the lead in the global medical aesthetics industry. I would also like to thank Brent for his service to the company and look forward to his continued support in his new appointment."

About Suk-young Cha

[Education]
1985 Indiana University School of Law
1984 Cornell University (MBA)
1982 The State University of New York
Acquired AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants)
1974 Kyunggi High School, Seoul, Korea

[Professional Experience]
2005 ~ 2022 Vice Chairman & CEO of LG Household & Health Care(LG H&H) Co., Ltd.
2001 ~ 2004 President & CEO of Haitai Confectionary & Foods Co. Ltd
1999 ~ 2000 President & CEO of Procter & Gamble(P&G) Korea
1984 ~ 1998 Procter & Gamble(P&G) headquarters

Logo_of_Hugel_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN58265&sd=2023-03-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hugel-appointed-suk-yong-cha-as-executive-chairman-and-chairman-of-the-board-accelerating-transformation-into-a-global-top-tier-company-301786822.html

SOURCE Hugel

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN58265&Transmission_Id=202303310800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN58265&DateId=20230331
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.