Team Successfully Deploys Electronic Health Record to Nine Additional Parent Military Treatment Facilities, including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Ft. Belvoir

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced that it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 14,000 clinicians and providers as part of its latest double wave deployment (Waves WALTER REED/FT. BELVOIR), spanning nine parent Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

"Our team continues to successfully deploy MHS GENESIS and we are progressing toward full deployment within the continental U.S. and globally," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "With each new wave, we continue to improve system scalability and capacity as well as add new capabilities to meet customer demand."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

With this latest wave deployment, the MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 2,700 locations and now reaches 6.6 million Department of Defense (DOD) beneficiaries — approximately 81% deployed to garrison DOD facilities.

"We're thrilled that MHS GENESIS is now operational in the National Capital Region," noted Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "The commanders on site and our pay-it-forward volunteers provided at-the-elbow support to help make this a successful deployment."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves, with each wave targeting a specific region. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior waves to maximize subsequent waves' efficiencies.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Leidos Partnership for Defense Health

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Oracle Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

