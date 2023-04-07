Pottery Barn Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Monique Lhuillier Partnership with Launch of Outdoor Tabletop Collaboration

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn summer collection launch, which features the first-ever outdoor tabletop collaboration with the renowned fashion designer.

In 2023, Pottery Barn is celebrating the fifth year of collaboration with Monique Lhuillier — a partnership built on a shared love for beautiful design. The summer collection draws inspiration from Monique’s travels to the Amalfi Coast in Italy and infuses the beauty of nature throughout the home with delicate details, pops of color, and botanical prints. The debut Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn outdoor tabletop collection includes elegant, durable and outdoor-friendly dinnerware, serveware, and decorative accessories perfect for warm weather dining and entertaining. The new summer collection expands upon the signature prints and patterns debuted in spring through an assortment of bedding, bath, table linens, decorative accessories, and indoor tabletop.

“We are thrilled to celebrate five years of collaborating with one of the most talented designers in the industry, Monique Lhuillier, whose designs are synonymous with relaxed elegance and beauty. We love translating her impeccable original prints and patterns into great products for the home, and now for the first time, for outdoor entertaining,” said CEO of Pottery Barn Brands Marta Benson.

“Partnering with Pottery Barn over the last five years has been a dream come true. They are experts who have captured my vision of relaxed elegance and passion for entertaining. This summer, we are celebrating our anniversary with the launch of outdoor tabletop inspired by my travels to Positano. I am thrilled to share my love of the Italian coast and dining alfresco with this timeless and delightful collection,” said Monique Lhuillier.

Highlights from the new Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn collection include elevated, high-quality melamine tableware for outdoor entertaining. Inspired by rustic Italian stoneware, the artfully fluted edges, sophisticated textures, and charming botanical and fruit prints inspired by Italian coastal living make luxury an everyday occasion.

Since launching the first collection in Holiday 2017, Monique and Pottery Barn have created an additional 13 collections together for all seasons of the year. The collections have included bedding, bath, tabletop, entertaining and décor, all drawing inspiration from Monique’s signature designs and world travels. Monique’s inaugural partnership launched with Pottery Barn Kids in 2016, then expanded to Pottery Barn Teen with a collection launch in 2020.

The Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn summer collection will be available in select stores and on potterybarn.com beginning March 31. Be the first to see the collection by following @Pottery Barn on Instagram.

About Monique Lhuillier:

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information visit www.moniquelhuillier.com.

About Pottery Barn:

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, India, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

