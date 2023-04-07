ibex Sponsors 2023 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament

Benefiting Pediatric Cancer Research and Patient Needs Program

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament being held Saturday, April 1, at the ASU Papago Golf Club in Phoenix. 

Founded in 1995 by the Robb Family and caring friends, the Caitlin Robb Foundation is named in memory of a two-year-old Tempe, Arizona toddler who lost a courageous battle earlier that year against neuroblastoma, the most common extracranial solid-tumor pediatric cancer. Caitlin left behind a legacy in the hearts of so many to search for improved treatments and cures for all forms of pediatric cancer and to assist children and families forced to battle cancer until those cures are found. 

“ibex is delighted to support the Caitlin Robb Foundation to help fund an array of pediatric cancer research and to help those children who, along with their families, are battling cancer,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “As a father, I can’t think of a more worthy cause than helping to fight pediatric cancer. The ibex family is proud to be a long-term sponsor of this amazing foundation and remarkable golf tournament. We remain committed to helping in the search for new treatments and a cure for cancer for people of all ages, especially children.” 

Since its inception 28 years ago, the Arizona Chapter and the Delaware Valley Chapter, founded in 2000, have combined to gift more than $2.4 millionto carefully selected children’s cancer research and patient need programs.

“ibex is proud to be the Event Sponsor of the Caitlin Robb Foundation’s annual golf tournament for the seventh year in a row and honored to partner with them as they help fund pediatric cancer research and assist families dealing with the horrific effects of this dreadful disease,” added Jack Jones, ibex Board Member and founder of the Caitlin Robb Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter.

ibex supports local communities and causes through ibex Cares, its global philanthropic program. ibex and its employees are also there to help when disasters, such as floods, typhoons, earthquakes, etc., strike. ibex Cares will give more than $250,000 in donations to local charities and disaster relief this year.

About ibex   
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.     

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

