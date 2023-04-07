SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2023 Results

March 31, 2023
DEFIANCE, Ohio, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. ( SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
419-785-3663

