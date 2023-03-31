PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored it on the 2023 Tech Elite 250. This year marks the tenth time that ePlus has been included on the Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

ePlus helps 4,200+ customers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic IT, regulatory and workforce environment. Backed by an unparalleled bench of technical experts, more than 5,000 certifications and accreditations, top industry recognition, and a commitment to innovation, ePlus empowers organizations to secure, modernize, optimize, and scale every aspect of their IT—across cloud and data center, security, networking and collaboration.

"ePlus is honored to be included in the Tech Elite 250 once again, marking a decade on the list," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "We look forward to continuing to help customers prepare for and leverage market shifts as well as optimize technology, delivering the right solutions at the right time and in the most efficient way for maximum financial results and possibility."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

