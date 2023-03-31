Piedmont Natural Gas, Duke Energy remind customers to call 811 before beginning spring digging projects

6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2023

  • National Safe Digging Month recognizes the importance of calling 811 to mark underground utility lines prior to digging and excavating.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Safe Digging Month, and Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy are reminding customers and communities to call 811 before digging to protect the nation's underground utility infrastructure.

Piedmont_Natural_Gas_Logo.jpg

"A spring yard project can quickly turn into an emergency if you don't plan ahead and call 811," said Brian Weisker, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas. "Calling 811 is the best way to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines."

Can you dig it?
Yes, you can. The national 811 "Call Before You Dig" system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

In 2022, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported more than 10,000 cuts to underground lines (natural gas and electric) in their service territories. Specifically, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported nearly 3,600 damages to their underground natural gas facilities in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky, while Duke Energy reported more than 6,400 damages to its underground electric network in all its service territories.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our customers, employees and communities," said Weisker. "We want everyone to enjoy their time outside this spring and begin their yard projects with safety in mind."

For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To get in touch with the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Zach Vavricka
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas

