UBS today announced that twelve advisors in the firm’s Philadelphia D.C. wealth management market have been named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023.

“Our advisors work tirelessly to provide clients with the highest quality financial advice and guidance and it is extremely rewarding to see them recognized for their hard work,” said Julie Fox, Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We applaud each of these advisors for their ongoing commitment and dedication to serving clients.”

The advisors in the Philadelphia D.C. market named to the list are:

UBS also announced today that %3Cb%3EThe+Catanella+Institutional+Consulting+Team%3C%2Fb%3E, based in Philadelphia and led by Ken and Brian Catanella, was named a National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Team by Assets Under Advisement for 2022. The 2023 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list is compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

For the full list and further information, visit:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Fadvisor%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2F.

The NAPA Top DC Advisor Team list highlights the nation’s leading retirement plan advisor firms. The list focuses on teams, broadly defined as being in a single physical location, and having at least $100 million in DC assets under advisement. It is based on self-reported assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.napa-net.org%2Ftop-dc-advisor-teams-2022.

