NSTS Bancorp Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WAUKEGAN, Ill., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NSTS) (the “Company” or “NSTS Bancorp”), the stock holding company of North Shore Trust and Savings, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of 269,898 shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The shares authorized to be repurchased represent approximately 5.0% of the Company’s currently outstanding common stock. The program will be in effect until September 29, 2023, unless earlier terminated.

“We believe the stock repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors will enhance our ability to efficiently manage our capital and provide a tool for creating value for our stockholders,” said Stephen G. Lear, President and Chief Executive Officer of NSTS Bancorp.

Under the newly authorized program, the shares may, at the discretion of management, be repurchased from time to time in open market purchases as market conditions warrant or in privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, all as effected to the extent permitted by applicable law, including pursuant to the safe harbor provided under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the program, and the program may be discontinued at any time. The actual timing, number and share price of shares purchased under the repurchase program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company’s stock, general market and economic conditions and applicable legal requirements.

About NSTS Bancorp, Inc. and North Shore Trust and Savings

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. is the stock holding company of North Shore Trust and Savings. As of December 31, 2022, NSTS Bancorp, Inc. had approximately $264 million in assets and operates from its headquarters and main banking office in Waukegan, Illinois, as well as two additional full-service branch offices located in Waukegan and Lindenhurst, Illinois, respectively. For over 100 years, North Shore Trust and Savings has served the local communities where it operates and has deep and longstanding relationships with its businesses and retail customers as well as local municipalities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future events, business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

ti?nf=ODc5ODk2MSM1NTAxNTY0IzUwMDA5ODQ4Mg==
NSTS-Bancorp-Inc-.png
Stephen G. Lear
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
(847) 336-4430
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.