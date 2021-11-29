PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Adagio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IVVD).

Class Period: November 29, 2021 – December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Adagio lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Invivyd-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; (3) that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

