Three new operating entities are expected to contribute approximately $25 million in revenue in 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has completed the three acquisitions through Share Exchange Agreements previously announced in March.

The three completed transactions include Florida-based Loyalty Superstore, Inc. (“LSS”) which is now a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Financial Services Inc. LSS included the brands of the National Mall, National Mall Plus and Local Thanks.

Texas-based Capital Innovations Management, LLC (“CIM”) is now a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Technology Inc. CIM provides domestic staffing services.

InnovationsHR, Inc. (“IHR”) is now a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Technology Inc. IHR is in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) market and is partnered with Ovation Health.

“The Xalles team is pleased to have these three organizations contributing strategically and financially towards our 2023 results,” commented Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

