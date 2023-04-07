TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") ( TSXV:BIGT, Financial) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $500,000 to provide the Company with working capital. The Offering is being led on a best efforts basis by IBK Capital. The Offering is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 per common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share until two (2) years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.06.

The Company has agreed to pay IBK Capital a commission of 8% cash and issue broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") equal to 10% of the number of WC Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a WC Unit for two (2) years from Closing at a price of $0.05 per Broker Warrant.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the above-referenced private placement will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous led publicly-traded natural asset development company based in Ontario, Canada. The Company maintains several legacy mineral exploration properties in Northwestern Ontario as active exploration holdings, including the Ranger Lake, Richardson Lake, Trout Lake South and Bridget Lake properties. The Company is currently developing two First Nations forest carbon offset project development partnerships for the Lac Seul First Nation "Lac Seul Community Forest Project" and the Ogoki Forest. Subsidiary corporation Wiigwaasaatig Energy Inc. is a contributor to the Company's sustainable forest optimization approach, focusing on renewable electrical generation and biofuel processing in partnership with proximal indigenous communities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Big Tree Carbon Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb

President and C.E.O.

(807) 737-5353

[email protected]

Ian Brodie-Brown

Director of Business Development

(416) 844-9969

[email protected]

