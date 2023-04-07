Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donors Raise Over $346,000 for Casa in Turkey After Devastating Earthquake, Surpassing Initial Goal

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition

Ver mensaje en español

On February 6, 2023, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border. The earthquake sadly led to thousands of deaths, injuries, and huge destruction to buildings. The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation immediately jumped into action and created an emergency appeal to support Kalben, our local Casa Herbalife partner in Turkey.

Kalben is an orphanage that focuses on helping socially disadvantaged children. In the aftermath of the earthquake, Kalben began supplying water, food, clothes, medical supplies, and psychological support to orphaned children who were being evacuated from the region in Turkey.

HNF initially created a $150,000 goal to help those affected by the natural disaster. Our supporters quickly reacted to the emergency call by donating and sharing the link to give. In just a month, more than 1,700 people contributed over $346,000 to support our Casa Herbalife partner, Kalben.

Thank you to everyone who generously contributed. It's not too late to chip in. If you'd like to support the Turkey Earthquake Emergency fund, give now.

View original content here.

0e2dd2dc-eb80-4b4a-9f4c-ebc610cfb5be.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746946/Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Donors-Raise-Over-346000-for-Casa-in-Turkey-After-Devastating-Earthquake-Surpassing-Initial-Goal

img.ashx?id=746946

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.