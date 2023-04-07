E2open Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report at www.e2open.com.

According to Gartner, “Transportation management systems help supply chain leaders manage disruptions and mitigate risks. With needs changing and the TMS market expanding in size, the vendor landscape becomes more crowded and complex. Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to evaluate the TMS market.” Gartner defines transportation management systems (TMSs) as software that supports multimodal planning and execution of the physical movement of goods across the supply chain. It allows a company to manage increasing levels of transportation complexity across multiple transport modes and geographic regions.

Disruptions in supply chain logistics, with vacillating capacity, port delays, driver shortages, equipment imbalances, and price shifts, have forced logistics leaders to alter their strategies. E2open Transportation Management can help manage the most complex use cases that are more commonplace today. Insights and analytics for proactive decision-making, a broad and deep carrier network, and integration to supply and global trade automation are delivered in a single platform supporting all modes and regions. E2open’s logistics clients can mitigate disruptions, secure their global transport needs, and more effectively manage their costs with efficiency.

“We believe that e2open’s position in the Leaders quadrant reflects many years of diligent product development and a solid vision based on our deep understanding of market needs and demands for a system that can ‘be all, for all’ in the most challenging scenarios,” said Pawan Joshi, EVP, products and strategy, for e2open. “E2open’s investments to deliver a highly scalable, comprehensive, multi-mode and multi-region TMS have yielded a product on which enterprise companies can rely for all their logistics needs. I am proud of our combined product teams who’ve worked hard to reach this goal with a passion for simplifying transportation management for shippers worldwide. We continue to build innovative solutions with our clients’ success always front of mind.”

View a complimentary copy of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems1 report at www.e2open.com.

1Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” 28 March 2023, Brock Johns | Oscar Sanchez Duran | Carly West

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

