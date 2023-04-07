Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) announced today that it will report its first quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including the first quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Finvestor after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The conference call webcast will be broadcast live through the company website at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Fwebcast. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary streaming media software. A replay of the call will be available by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2023, at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Fwebcast.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $282 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and is included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022 and 2023. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

