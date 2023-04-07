iZafe Group AB gets a New International Strategic Shareholder

8 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group" or the "Company") hereby announces that that the Spanish company Ti-Medi has acquired approximately five percent of the shares in the Company, which makes Ti-Medi one of iZafe Group's largest shareholders. Ti-Medi has in total acquired 12,529,309 shares at the price of SEK 0.29 per share through a block deal brokered by Mangold Fondkommission.

Ti-Medi is a global company active in the manufacturing and distribution of technical solutions for compliance in pharmaceutical management. Ti-Medi sells dose packaging machines to over 650 pharmacies in Spain and Portugal.

For more information, see Ti-Medi's website, www.ti-medi.com/en.

"Our assessment is that the demand for iZafe Group's products and services will increase in the markets where we operate. We have long been looking for a company that develops and offers its customers precisely these types of services. Therefore, we have decided to invest in iZafe Group and we also hope to be able to find a good collaboration in the future to bring iZafe's products and services into Ti-Medi's product range in order to be able to offer these to our customers," says Marc Tarruell Tibau, co-founder of Ti-Medi

"The company has now gained a new strong and long-term owner that contributes with expertise and a global network. We view this very positively and interpret the investment as proof that iZafe Group's product and operations have support among knowledgeable market colleagues. We look forward to sharing the knowledge that Ti-Medi possesses about distribution in Southern Europe and initiating discussions about a future collaboration", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

https://www.accesswire.com/746950/iZafe-Group-AB-gets-a-New-International-Strategic-Shareholder

