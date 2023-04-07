Home Car Delivery Legislation Passes Illinois State Senate, Clears Initial Legislative Hurdle

Legislation to clarify Illinois state law as permitting home car delivery by automotive dealers passed a key initial hurdle by securing a unanimous 57-0 vote in the Illinois State Senate. The legislation, sponsored in early February by Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce, was uncontested after securing the support of key industries including car dealers in Illinois. The legislation will shortly move to the Illinois House of Representatives, which will reconvene in mid-April. Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has been a strong advocate of this legislation throughout this process.

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Carvana was created to make it easier for consumers to buy and sell cars and our on-line buying experience combined with amazing selection, lower prices and consumer-driven benefits such as home delivery and a 7-day money-back guarantee have led to Carvana’s success as the fastest growing used car dealer in US history,” says said Alan Hoffman, Head of Corporate Affairs at Carvana. “Today, you can purchase pretty much anything from the comfort of your kitchen table and have it delivered to your home; buying a car should be no different. Illinois residents have been clear that home car delivery is convenient and saves them time and we are happy to be leading the industry and providing this service.”

The legislation modernizes Illinois state law, as the current statute was written over fifty years ago and is substantially out-of-date with 21st Century options for customers. The legislation would benefit all automotive dealers in the State of Illinois. Many other states have permitted home vehicle deliveries, as they continue to respond to consumer needs and recognize the immense time and cost savings provided to residents are an increasingly critical element of modern-day life.

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered. Thousands of Illinois customers have already spoken out in favor of home vehicle delivery and contacting their elected officials to support this legislation by going to DeliveryMyCarHome.com.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

