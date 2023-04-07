TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), led by CEO Peter Michaels, is excited to announce the closed beta launch of Digitalage, a groundbreaking decentralized social media platform designed to empower users and prioritize personal autonomy while combating misinformation, disinformation, and echo chambers.

Digitalage is currently onboarding influencers for its closed beta testing and has assembled a strike team of developers and engineers to refine the platform's features and capabilities. The platform will soon offer resilient mesh networking through mobile apps, enabling users to communicate and share content across platforms without relying on centralized servers or communications networks.

A key feature of Digitalage is its use of advanced deep learning algorithms and open standards to understand content and context. This innovative approach offers users, families, organizations, and governments pre-built, transparent, and configurable options to filter, mask, or boost specific types of content according to their needs and preferences.

Digitalage's commitment to user autonomy and protection extends to individuals who wish to opt out of regionally-established filters, such as embattled persons, ex-patriots, or others who don't want to be limited by their current geographic location or its leaders. This flexibility empowers users to maintain control over their content and its handling by Digitalage's search and discovery tools.

With its unique combination of decentralized technology, content management options, and user autonomy, Digitalage aims to transform the social media landscape and usher in a new era of digital communication.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability and free speech. It provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

