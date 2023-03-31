Kroger Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2023

Grocer recognized for its customer, investor and associate trust scores for second consecutive year

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2023, earning the distinction for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes companies across three main public pillars of trust – customer trust, investor trust and associate trust.

"As an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more, Kroger has a unique responsibility to lead with purpose and create positive change," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Being named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies is an honor we do not take for granted, and we will continue to work to earn our customers' trust every day."

The Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list evaluates U.S.-based companies with $500 million or more in annual revenue. The list was developed in collaboration with Statista Inc. and based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents, resulting in the top 700 companies across 23 industries. Kroger ranked #3 among the Grocery and Convenience Stores category.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

