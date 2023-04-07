Cummins and Leclanché SA to Collaborate on Lower Emission Solutions for Marine and Rail

7 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Cummins Inc.:

Cummins

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. and leading provider of energy storage solutions, Leclanché SA, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on providing customers with a broader portfolio of integrated power solutions.

The memorandum enables Cummins and Leclanché to offer customers a wide range of hybrid, battery-only and fuel cell package solutions in marine and rail applications, utilizing a variety of power sources such as engines, hydrogen fuel cells, battery packs and racks, as well as other components.

The collaboration establishes another important relationship as Cummins works to achieve goals and aspirations around its Destination Zero product decarbonization strategy. Recently, the company launched Accelera by Cummins, rebranding its New Power segment to bring no- and low-carbon power solutions to markets even faster.

"Leclanché's portfolio of products tailored for Industrial markets aligns well with the Cummins core, bridge and zero-carbon technology offerings." said Gbile Adewunmi, Executive Director of Industrial Markets in Power Systems segment at Cummins.

"The agreement offers a unique opportunity for both companies to collaborate, combining our capabilities to offer bespoke solutions to help decarbonize both the global transport and energy sectors," said Phil Broad, co-CEO of Leclanché E-Mobility.

Leclanché's co-CEO Pierre Blanc commented: "Both companies possess a wealth of expertise in their respective fields and markets, and this, coupled with Cummins' well established global presence, will offer customers quality solutions to suit their needs in transitioning towards green energy and transportation."

Cummins and Leclanché will work together to optimize the installation, training, commissioning, warranty and aftersales support of these power source packages.

The collaboration between Cummins and Leclanché reinforces the companies' shared commitment to decarbonization and fits nicely into Cummins' Planet 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. It is also a key step in enabling customers to have more efficient and cleaner operations.

7d0a5f5a-6140-498c-b947-5d4227af0934.jpg

Cummins' Corporate Office Building in Columbus, Indiana.

