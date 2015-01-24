A Look at Bernard Horn's Top Holdings Ahead of Value Conference

The guru will be one of the keynote speakers during the annual event

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Horn's five largest holdings are United Therapeutics, Marubeni, AbbVie, Crocs and Williams Companies.
  • Tickets for the GuruFocus Value Conference are still available! Get yours today!
Article's Main Image

With the goal of generating strong risk-adjusted returns and capital appreciation,

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)’s Polaris Capital Management invests in discounted but high-quality stocks in developed as well as emerging markets.

Overseeing approximately $14 billion in assets under management, the Boston-based firm’s pure global value philosophy combines investment technology with traditional fundamental research.

As such, GuruFocus is pleased to have Horn as one of our keynote speakers during the annual GuruFocus Value Conference next month.

The event, which will be held at the Hilton Omaha hotel, will start on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. with our first speaker and a catered dinner. Then, the other speakers will present between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are still available, but seats are limited! Reserve your spot today.

Ahead of the conference, investors who plan to attend may want to learn more about Horn’s investments in order to effectively ask him questions about his strategy. The guru’s $377 millionequity portfolio consisted of 94 stocks as of the fourth quarter of 2022. Filings show the equity portfolio was most heavily invested in the financial services, consumer cyclical and health care sectors.

1643066356083494912.png

NPORT-P filings for the three months ended Dec. 31 show his top five holdings were United Therapeutics Corp. (

UTHR, Financial), Marubeni Corp. (TSE:8002, Financial), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV, Financial), Crocs Inc. (CROX, Financial) and Williams Companies Inc. (WMB, Financial).

Investors should be aware that, just like 13F reports, NPORT-P reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings to the public. Filed by certain mutual funds after each quarter’s end, they collect a wide variety of information on the fund for the SEC’s reference, but in general, the only information made public is in regard to long equity positions. Unlike 13Fs, they do require some disclosure for long equity positions in foreign stocks. Despite their limitations, even these filings can provide valuable information.

United Therapeutics

During the fourth quarter, Horn trimmed his United Therapeutics (

UTHR, Financial) position by 25.41% to 27,300 shares. As the guru’s largest holding, it accounts for 2.01% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 36.78% on the investment so far.

1643069473260867584.png

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based biotech company has a $10.46 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $225.93 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-book ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1643071164160970752.png

At 76 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While it received high profitability and financial strength ranks, the ratings for GF Value and momentum were more moderate and growth was low.

1643071657411121152.png

Of the gurus invested in United Therapeutics,

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies has the largest stake with 5.14% of its outstanding shares. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Marubeni

The guru left his holding of Marubeni (

TSE:8002, Financial) unchanged at 586,500 shares. Occupying 1.80% of the equity portfolio, it is his second-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows he has gained approximately 119.21% on the investment to date.

1643073395006410752.png

The Japanese conglomerate, which focuses on trading services and business investments in grain fields, natural resources, energy and power generation, has a market cap of 3.07 trillion yen ($23.07 billion); its shares closed at 1,809 yen on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-book ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

1643075456125145088.png

The GF Score of 74 implies the company is likely to have average performance in the future on the back of a high momentum rank, middling marks for profitability, growth and financial strength as well as a low GF Value rating.

1643076020909150208.png

Horn is currently Marubeni’s largest guru shareholder with 0.03% of its outstanding shares. The iShares MSCI ACWI ex. U.S. ETF also has a position.

AbbVie

The investor left his AbbVie (

ABBV, Financial) investment unchanged at 40,551 shares. As the third-largest holding, the stock makes up 1.74% of Horn’s equity portfolio. GuruFocus found he has gained around 70.45% on the investment.

1643086165697400832.png

The biotech company headquartered in Chicago has a $281.61 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $159.63 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-book ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued currently.

1643124043848650752.png

Further, the GF Score of 90 means the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for profitability, growth and momentum, a moderate financial strength rank and a low GF Value.

1643124961864355840.png

With a 0.09% stake, the

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is AbbVie’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), the Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

Crocs

Horn curbed his Crocs (

CROX, Financial) holding by 12.26% in the most recent quarter to 59,376 shares. Now representing 1.71% of the equity portfolio as the fourth-largest position, GuruFocus says he has gained an estimated 148.27% on the investment.

1643127187919900672.png

The Broomfield, Colorado-based footwear company, which makes the popular foam clogs and sandals, has a market cap of $7.82 billion; its shares were trading around $126.62 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-book ratio of 9.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is currently fairly valued.

1643129728040734720.png

The company has good outperformance potential due to its GF Score of 90. Although it raked in high ratings for two of the criteria, the financial strength, GF Value and momentum ranks are more moderate.

1643130327373221888.png

Holding 0.10% of its outstanding share, Horn is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Crocs is also being held by Dalio’s firm, Greenblatt and

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

Williams Companies

In the fourth quarter, the guru left his holding of Williams Companies (

WMB, Financial) unchanged at 192,500 shares. As the fifth-largest position, it accounts for 1.68% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates Horn has gained 46.89% on the investment since establishing it in the fourth quarter of 2020.

1643132219398590464.png

The midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma has a $36.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $29.61 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 3.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued.

1643133599962140672.png

The GF Score of 74 suggests the company is likely to have average performance in the future. While the momentum rank was high, profitability, growth and GF Value were more moderate and the financial strength rating was low.

1643134116876554240.png

Dodge & Cox is Williams’ largest guru shareholder with a 3.23% stake. The

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Jones, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Additional top holdings and performance

Rounding out the rest of Horn’s top 10 holdings are UnitedHealth Group Inc. (

UNH, Financial), CVS Health Corp. (CVS, Financial), Weichai Power Co. Ltd. (HKSE:02338, Financial), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN, Financial) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD, Financial).

In 2022, the Polaris Global Value Fund returned -12.01%, slightly outperforming the S&P 500’s return of -18.11%.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.