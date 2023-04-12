Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Using Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) as an example, he first showed off the site’s newest feature: technical indicators within the Interactive chart, including simple moving averages, relative strength indexes and many more.

Tian then went on to discuss new Excel Add-In functions, which include data for guru trades, insider trades and company events, as well as provided an extensive explanation of the GF Score and its components.

He also expressed his excitement for the GuruFocus Value Conference, hoping to see a lot of members there! The event will be held on May 4 and 5, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. The lineup of speakers includes Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Smead and Brian Yacktman. Reserve your spot today!

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months! Also, be sure to sign up for the conference as seats are limited!