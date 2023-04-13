Buffett Indicator Identifies Several Undervalued Emerging Markets for 2nd Quarter

A look at market valuations as investors dig deep into new quarter

James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • U.S. market finishes shortened week flat compared to the previous week.
  • U.S. market remains modestly overvalued based on Buffett’s market indicator.
  • GuruFocus applies Buffett’s market indicator concept to other countries around the globe.
  • Several emerging markets are undervalued based on the market valuation ratio.
According to GuruFocus’ global market valuation pages, several emerging markets are undervalued as of Thursday based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s market indicator concept, which captures the ratio of a country’s total market cap to gross domestic product.

1643494475781148672.png

Buffett opinioned that the market cap to gross domestic product ratio is probably the best single measure of where market valuations stand at any given point in time.

Market indexes end shortened trading week flat compared to last week

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,485.29, effectively unchanged from Wednesday’s close of 33,482 but up approximately 0.6% from last Friday’s close of 33,274.15.

1643858819127742464.png

Despite the Dow finishing slightly higher for the week, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1% and 1.1%. The markets are closed on Good Friday, ahead of the Easter weekend.

1643859499661955072.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-week return for S&P 500 stocks is 0.21% with a median of 0.61%.

1643860804765782016.png

The mean three-month return for S&P 500 stocks is -0.49% with a median of -1.33%.

1643861239790604288.png

U.S. market remains modestly overvalued

The Buffett indicator stood at 115.8%, showing the U.S. stock market is modestly overvalued compared to its 20-year median value of 94.65%. The ratio is calculated based on a Wilshire 5000 Full Cap Price Index of $40.33 trillion, gross domestic product of $26.13 trillion and total Federal Reserve Bank assets of $8.70 trillion.

1643494285963726848.png

Based on the current market valuation level, the U.S. stock market is expected to return approximately 3.4% per year over the next eight years assuming a reversion to the 20-year median valuation ratio.

The predicted and actual returns chart also considers an optimistic case, which assumes a reversion to 130% of the 20-year median valuation ratio, and a pessimistic case, which assumes a reversion to just 70% of the 20-year median valuation ratio. Based on this chart, the implied market return ranges between -0.90% per year to 6.6% per year.

1643496759516762112.png

GuruFocus expanded the Buffett Indicator concept to other regions

GuruFocus applied Buffett’s indicator concept to several regions around the globe, include Europe, Asia and emerging markets.

1643506543833944064.png

Several emerging markets are undervalued based on Buffett’s indicator concept

As the above figure shows, markets around the globe offer a wide range of implied returns based on the market cap to global domestic product ratio. The chart considers the developed markets on the left and emerging markets on the right.

According to the chart, several emerging markets have high implied market returns based on the Buffett indicator concept, including Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico.

The Buffett Indicator ratio for the Pakistan stock market stood at 14.57%, showing the market is significantly undervalued compared to the 10-year minimum ratio of 13.43% and 10-year maximum ratio of 31.11%. The implied market return of the Pakistan market is approximately 24.7% per year assuming a reversion to the 10-year median ratio of 22.39%.

1643522922607841280.png

According to the value screeners pages, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, several Indian and Pakistani stocks made key value screeners like the Ben Graham Net-net Screen, the Undervalued-Predictable Screener, the Buffett-Munger Screener and the Peter Lynch Screener. Table 1 lists the number of stocks making each value screener for each GuruFocus subscription region as of Thursday.

Screener

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Ben Graham Net-net

172

505

248

40

20

13

16

10

164

Undervalued-Predictable

215

240

525

24

68

7

179

27

58

Buffett-Munger

54

114

226

10

26

3

68

2

47

Peter Lynch Screen

59

79

85

5

6

1

27

9

18

Greenblatt Magic Formula

5135

14943

9174

625

1548

534

1678

362

4036

Historical Low Price-Sales

275

286

339

19

53

9

104

19

70

Historical Low Price-Book

279

302

335

26

59

12

96

22

83

52-week Lows Stocks

639

1707

465

86

145

55

143

31

490

52-week Highs Stocks

125

421

95

21

38

12

42

25

180

High Dividend Yield Stocks

123

64

266

8

25

14

56

19

21

Table 1

Egypt

The Buffett Indicator for the Egyptian stock market stood at 13.19%, showing the stock market is modestly undervalued compared to the 10-year minimum ratio of 8.3% and 10-year maximum ratio of 30.45%. The implied market return for the Egyptian stock market is 19% per year, assuming a reversion to the 10-year median ratio of 18.2%.

Brazil

The Buffett Indicator for the Brazilian stock market stood at 44.54%, showing that the stock market is modestly undervalued compared to the 10-year minimum ratio of 29.5% and 10-year maximum ratio of 72.37%. The implied market return for the Brazilian stock market is 15.1% per year, assuming a reversion to the 10-year median ratio of 49.87%.

1643843096061972480.png

Indonesia

The Buffett Indicator for the Indonesian stock market stood at 42.03%, showing the stock market is modestly undervalued compared to the 10-year minimum ratio of 33.22% and 10-year maximum ratio of 57.15%. The implied market return for the Indonesian stock market is 9.4% per year assuming a reversion to the 10-year median ratio of 47.71%.

1643856365061443584.png

Mexico

The Buffett Indicator for the Mexican stock market stood at 33.57%, showing the stock market is fair valued compared to the 10-year minimum ratio of 25.63% and 10-year maximum ratio of 45.09%. The implied market return for the Mexican stock market is 8.9% per year assuming a reversion to the 10-year median ratio of 37.05%.

1643857079640821760.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
