My 30-30 Club Gets More Exclusive: Microsoft, Merck and 36 More

All these companies deserve to be honored, but I recommend only a few of them

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • The list contains companies that have a 30% return on stockholders' equity and 30% average earnings growth.
Article's Main Image

What do Mike Trout and Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial) have in common?

Both are members of a 30-30 Club. In baseball, this club contains those stars who have smashed 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases in the same season.

I have a 30-30 club for corporations. To makes it, a company must have a 30% return on stockholders’ equity (high profitability) and a 30% average earnings growth rate over the past five years. It must also have a market value of $2 billion or more.

This year only 38 corporations made my 30-30 club, down from 47 a year ago. All these companies deserve to be honored, but I recommend only a few of their stocks each year. This year I recommend five.

Merck

Merck & Co. (

MRK, Financial) stock sells for nearly 20 times earnings. That’s more than I usually pay, but less than Merck’s typical multiple (25) in the past decade. I regard Merck as a research and development powerhouse. It has more than 30 drugs in phase 3 trials. The company’s profit margin last year was 24%.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. (

NUE, Financial) was a pioneer in recycling steel. It is now the largest U.S. steel company, and one of the most profitable. Paradoxically, the stock sells for a dirt-cheap multiple, five times earnings. Sure, steel is a cyclical industry, vulnerable to recessions – but that’s awfully cheap.

Encore Wire

Based in McKinney, Texas, Encore Wire Corp. (

WIRE, Financial) makes wire and cable used in commercial and residential construction. Since its product is a common one, the company tries to differentiate itself by quality control, service and delivery speed. This company has no debt.

Super Micro

A maker of servers, server-management products and data storage systems, Super Micro Computer Inc. (

SMCI, Financial) is based in San Jose, California. It has manufacturing operations in California, the Netherlands and Taiwan. The stock sells for less than 10 times earnings and the balance sheet looks strong to me.

Coterra

Selling for only five times earnings, Coterra Energy Inc. (

CTRA, Financial) looks like a bargain. Oil prices have come down this year on recession fears, but I feel that the oil and gas industry has a good outlook, partly because the drill count has come way down. Coterra does exploration in Appalachia, Texas and Oklahoma.

Other winners

In addition to the five stocks I recommend above, there are 33 other honorees in the club.

Among the very largest companies, Microsoft Corp. (

MSFT, Financial), Coca-Cola Co. (KO, Financial) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT, Financial) grace the list.

Other large-cap winners are Albemarle Corp. (

ALB, Financial), BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ, Financial), Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR, Financial), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG, Financial), Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK, Financial), Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS, Financial), D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI, Financial), Jabil Inc. (JBL, Financial), and Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP, Financial).

Also: Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), Pool Corp. (POOL), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLF).

Mid-sized companies on the list are Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG), Auto Nation Inc. (AN), Boise Cascade Co. (BCC), Brunswick Corp. (BC), Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) and Evercore Inc. (EVR).

Also: Group 1 Automotive Inc. (API), Installed Building Products Inc. (IP), Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), Matson Inc. (MATX), Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI), TopBuild Corp. (BLD), RLI Corp. (RLI), UFP Industries Inc. (UPI) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE),

Past record

I have written about the 30-30 Club most years since 1999. My recommendations have averaged a 9.9%% return (including dividends) over 12 months. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index has averaged 7.6% over the same periods.

My picks have beaten the S&P 500 11 years out of 18, and have shown a profit in 11 years.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and should not be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance does not predict the future.

My selections have been profitable 10 times out of 17, and have beaten the S&P 10 times.

A year ago, I recommended six of the 30-30 stocks. Dick’s Sporting Goods did best, up 33%, followed by Mueller Industries Inc., up 29%. The worst performer was Medifast Inc. (MED), down 45%.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) returned 8% and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) inched up 3%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) lost 21%.

Overall, my picks managed a 1.4% gain while the S&P’s return was negative 5.3%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.