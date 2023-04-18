Pura Vida Investments, LLC (“Pura Vida”), a Delaware limited liability company with beneficial ownership of approximately 7% of the common stock of Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement following the public turmoil amongst Cutera’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

“As significant stockholders, we are deeply troubled that the Board is at war with itself, with the CEO and Chairman, and certain board members each retaining counsel to advance their agendas,” said Efrem Kamen, Managing Member of Pura Vida. “We find it particularly appalling that the members of the Board who formed a special committee are expending stockholders’ capital to avoid a vote on their tenure. Worse yet, the Board’s behavior and unfortunate missteps have led the Company to become severely undervalued, especially given the robust AviClear product cycle. We believe other stockholders share our concern.

“We urge the Board to quickly resolve their disagreement and move the Company forward with an orderly CEO succession process involving a nationally-recognized search firm during which the current CEO should remain at the helm. In the event they do not, there is a simple remedy: adding new, highly-qualified directors to the Board, who will put the best interests of the Company and its stockholders first. As Cutera’s 2023 deadline to nominate candidates for election has now passed, we call upon the Board to immediately take action to extend the deadline for director nominations so that stockholders, the true owners of the Company, can engage in this process.

“Should the Board fail to take such action or resolve its current dispute, we are prepared to execute alternative steps to maximize value for all stockholders. We have also identified a world-class CEO and high-quality independent directors, who together can help the Company transition to its next phase of success.”

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP is serving as legal advisors to Pura Vida.

About Pura Vida Investments, LLC

Pura Vida, based in New York City, is an SEC-registered investment advisor.

